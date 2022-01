Davido is seen talking to Kizz Daniel(Vado) and Skiibii at his new Banana Island House. Davido and Kizz Daniel grew apart after the release of their one ticket collabo. They fell out after Kizz Daniel made accussations of assault on his Manager by Davido’s camp. Kizz Daniel was recently in the news for complaining about the music industry being run by a cabal that does not want other artistes not in their circle to rise in the industry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqD52sAiHz8

