Davido Insults Cousin, Dele Adeleke On Twitter, Deletes The Tweet Afterwards

Shortly after PDP gubernatorial aspirant and Nephew to Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dele Adeleke, posted on his Twitter page and wrote “Intelligence & Understanding can not be falsified, stolen or handed to anyone on a silver platter. It takes dedication, patience and discipline to attain such feat.” “It is up to the party members to identify and support an intelligent aspirant among the lot. We can do better in Osun state! #IgbaOtunTiDe”

Davido responded by saying “Yo cuz STFU & your talking to yourself #MOLEDE”

Watch the interview Dele Adeleke had on Channels Television

https://youtu.be/R5ea8L7nYLw

