Davido Lists The Assets He Plans To Acquire In 2022 (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has announced the material assets he plans to acquire in the year 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The singer who ended the year 2021 on a big note intends to acquire more assets this year.

In a video he posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, the father of three mentioned the material assets he was to buy before the end of the year.

According to him, he wants to drop a new album, acquire 3 new houses, 5 more cars and another jet.

The singer recently moved into his Banana Island Mansion this year and held a large house warming ceremony to celebrate the day.

Last year, he made headlines after he acquired a Roll Royce Cullinan in May and a Lamborghini Aventador in December. He put up a historic online fundraising from which he got over 200 Million Naira from various friends and popular celebrities. He added an extra 50 Million Naira to the money and donating it to various orphanages across Nigeria.

This year, he would be hosting a concert at the O2 arena and he has already revealed what he would be doing the show.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGb0jLHnZP8

https://igberetvnews.com/1413270/davido-lists-assets-plans-acquire-2022-video/

