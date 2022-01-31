Davido Remembers Obama DMW On His Posthumous Birthday (Photos)

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido on Sunday remembered his aide, late Obama DMW aka 44, on his posthumous birthday, Igbere TV reports.

Obama died in June 2021, after complaining of shortness of breath, reports said he drove himself to a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos where he eventually died a few hours later.

Remembering him, Davido reposted a photo on Obama’s Instagram page with the caption; “44 day.”

The post on Obama’s Instagram read: “Today could’ve mark Your 40th Birthday. Habeeb Ademola Uthman. Keep Resting Kingmaker, Father, Brother, Friend, Son.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZVT3DVsPGi/?utm_medium=copy_link

