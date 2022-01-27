Davido Struggles With Tyre During Workout (Photos, Video)

Davido Struggles With Tyre During Workout In Preparation For 2022 (Photos, Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has shared a video clip of his workout session as he prepares to make it big in his music career this year, IGBERETV reports.

He was seen lifting and pushing a big tyre during workout.

Davido is planning to hold a music concert at the London O2 Arena this year.

Davido had announced that the show will hold on March 5, 2022.

The video he shared on Instagram was captioned;

“THIS HOW WE COMING ALL 2022 !! BADDEST BACK !! 1st STOP 02 ARENA!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZMep93o88G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mh8vh_ubH5Y

https://igberetvnews.com/1413330/davidos-struggles-tyre-workout-preparation-2022-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...