Davido & Wizkid Hug And Party At Quilox Club As They Settle Their Beef (Video)

Nigeria’s biggest music stars Davido and Wizkid may have set aside their differences as they were spotted hugging each other at a nightclub in Lagos.

The two who have had a very bitter-sweet relationship for years hugged each other in the presence of their crew members.

Wearing a white T-shirt and red face cap, Davido and Wizkid kept whispering into each other’s ears as they hugged for what seemed like forever.

@Wizkidsource

1/22: Wizkid and Davido at Quilox night club in Lagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIIPXf4fgy4

@Iamsmade on Instagram

