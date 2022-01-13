Degeneral: NDLEA Release Pictures Of Instagram Skit Maker And Drugs Seized

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested popular Instagram comedian, Joshua Sunday better known as Degeneral for drugs.

Degeneral was allegedly arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 12 2022 at his residence in Lagos.

The comedian had gone live on Instagram before his arrest where he was seen confronting NDLEA officers at his residence.

Few minutes into the conversation, he was slapped and his phones destroyed and the live video ended.

Mean while,According to reports from the NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, The 22 years old skit maker was arrested on Wednesday January 12 2022 following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of ​​Lagos state.

Acting on credible intelligence, narcotic officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa. In the course of the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits.

A trail showed they ran into a house located at 2B Saula Akinlolu way, Orchid estate, which is the residence of 22- year-old Sunday Joshua (aka De General). The young men started to make noise to prevent a search.The operatives introduced themselves as officers of NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry.This was done and a search was conducted.

The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits including cannabis sativa; Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use. This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of sense of civility allowed.



