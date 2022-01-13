Dele Momodu Declares Interest To Run For President In 2023

Journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele
Momodu, has joined the 2023 presidential race.
Momodu who declared his interest at the PDP
headquarters in Abuja today January 13, promised
to fix Nigeria if elected into office in 2023.
The former presidential candidate of the National
Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election said
he is now better prepared to run, adding that he
“won’t be intimidated by anyone who feels he or
she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash
fraudulently”.
Speaking to newsmen, Momodu said;
“After due consultations with my family, friends and
some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to
contest the 2023 presidential election on the
platform of our great party, PDP, if selected as the
party’s candidate.
I hasten to add that this is my personal decision,
although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.
I, therefore, offer myself to the PDP as the best
aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed party
and our well-endowed country around. In this
regard, and with a deep sense of humility and
profound respect.
I urge the party not to consider picking its
candidate based on the usual considerations which
had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The
mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every
patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en
masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.
It is for this reason, that I invite our great party,
PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable
flag bearer with the requisite leadership and
visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly
yearn for.
“I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously
challenge and dislodge those politicians who have
held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.
“I’m better prepared now than at the time of my
first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready
and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and
responsibilities ahead.
“I wish to place on record my firm promise and
commitment not to be harassed, bullied or
intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy
the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently
and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian
people.”
Momodu added that Nigeria “urgently requires a
reset and a total redirection”.
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/1/dele-momodu-declares-interest-to-run-for-president-in-2023.html