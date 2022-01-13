Dele Momodu Declares Interest To Run For President In 2023

Journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele

Momodu, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Momodu who declared his interest at the PDP

headquarters in Abuja today January 13, promised

to fix Nigeria if elected into office in 2023.

The former presidential candidate of the National

Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election said

he is now better prepared to run, adding that he

“won’t be intimidated by anyone who feels he or

she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash

fraudulently”.

Speaking to newsmen, Momodu said;

“After due consultations with my family, friends and

some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to

contest the 2023 presidential election on the

platform of our great party, PDP, if selected as the

party’s candidate.

I hasten to add that this is my personal decision,

although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.

I, therefore, offer myself to the PDP as the best

aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed party

and our well-endowed country around. In this

regard, and with a deep sense of humility and

profound respect.

I urge the party not to consider picking its

candidate based on the usual considerations which

had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The

mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every

patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en

masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.

It is for this reason, that I invite our great party,

PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable

flag bearer with the requisite leadership and

visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly

yearn for.

“I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously

challenge and dislodge those politicians who have

held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.

“I’m better prepared now than at the time of my

first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready

and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and

responsibilities ahead.

“I wish to place on record my firm promise and

commitment not to be harassed, bullied or

intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy

the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently

and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian

people.”

Momodu added that Nigeria “urgently requires a

reset and a total redirection”.

