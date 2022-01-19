Delta Poly Students Use Convoy of Expensive Cars for their Graduation Party (Video)

Students of Oghara Polytechnic have raised the bar of celebration as they use a convoy of expensive cars for their graduation party.

A video has emerged online showing the graduating students celebrating their feat in grand style. Instead of signing out quietly, the students wowed many with the loud show they put up

In the video shared by @gossipmillnaija, the students were seen moving in a convoy of expensive cars.

Sirens could be heard blowing and attracting the attention of residents of the town.

A voice could be heard in the video saying: “Na graduation o! your school get level?”

Some reactions to the video:

@funnyfrosh wrote: Just imagine me not being a Nigerian � internet will be boring cus this country ehn, pple wey normal no pass 2�

iamrealebere wrote: Graduating without work, in a country that has over 200million people no be juju be that �‍♀️

ace_tlg wrote: Congratulations to them, but hope say some of Dem no go come back kon rewrite some courses sha ��

presley_pounds_ wrote: Una go go school graduate, come start to behave like who no go school at all, cause what is this

lifeofoghale wrote:

After this, NYSC. Then the real world will happen.

To graduate no be flex again my people. Just find hand work first.

Have a fall back plan.

The country doesn’t have plans for you. So plan for your self.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1FYLpTQ9qQ.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY4bO_8DGU-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

