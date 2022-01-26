‘Desist From Insulting Senator T.A Orji’ – Umere Warns Ubani

“Desist From Insulting, Demeaning Integrity, Dignity of Sen. T.A Orji” – Umere Warns Don Ubani

The Chief Liaison Officer to Senator T.A Orji, Ifeanyi Umere has warned the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor to desist from insulting and demeaning the integrity, dignity and personality of a Statesman like Senator T. A. Orji.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV on Wednesday, Mr Umere said the statement made by Ubani where he said that Senator Orji transferred power to Abia South because of his interest to run for Senator is false.

He noted that such a statement can only “come from a demonic, demented soul and cascading mind like Don Ubani who would always wants to serve any government in power for selfish gains.”

The statement reads in parts,

“May I use this very auspicious medium to appeal to all men of good conscience to not only warn and caution the likes of Don Ubani serving in the present government but also to bring him to order to desist forthwith from insulting and demeaning the integrity, dignity and personality of a Statesman like Senator T. A. Orji by a sardonic, satanic and carmelonic element like Don Ubani who serves in this administration and uses such robust inclusiveness and privilege to cause and sow disaffection among people of esteem by insulting them without cause or provocation. This serves as the last warning to this charlatan who has no integrity and will soon dump Governor Ikpeazu as soon as the rice or meal on the table is finished. Such has been his bane and whorish antecedents.”

” May this also be the last time the likes of Don Ubani serving in the present administration would be insulting and abusing elder statesmen and walk away freely and Scot free and unperturbed.”

” Any more mention of the name of the Most Distinguished Senator by this nonentity will be visited with more brash response from the office of the Senator.”

