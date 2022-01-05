Deyemi Okanlawon And Wife Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary (Pics)

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon on Wednesday shared a loved-up photo of himself and his wife Damilola to mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

The Omo Ghetto star shared the photo on Instagram, professing love for his wife. The actor also prayed for his marriage and those seeking a life partner, Igbere TV reports.

“9 years and you’re so much more than just an “I LOVE YOU”! You’re my everything, my forever, my once-in-a-lifetime love. You’re my always in a world of hardly ever. You’re my happy ending, my new beginning, my all, my one and only. You’re so much more than just I LOVE YOU.

“I pray God’s Mercy, Grace, Wisdom and Patience continue to guide and be upon this our union and on the life we’re building together and pray same upon existing or future unions of everyone reading this! For as many as so desire may we all grow into the traits of “the one” we desire and find a life partner that complements us,” he wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Kate Henshaw, AY, Nancy Isime, Kehinde Bankole, Shaffy Bello, Bryan Okwara, Mary Lazarus, Stephanie Coker, Kaffy, Kunle Remi and others.

The couple has two children together.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYWJ0K9MUNM/?utm_medium=copy_link

