Did You Think A Youth Between Age 35 And 40 Can Become President Of Nigeria?

Greeting to my fellow Members of this great Forum and the fantastic guests. My name remains Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Mr. Green Man).

This question bothers me a lot and the question is nothing but “CAN A YOUTH BETWEEN THE AGE OF 35 AND 40 BECOME PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA?”

In my own opinion, I will put us through some factors that I think must be considered before a youth can decide to apply for the post of Nigerian President after which your opinions will be well appreciated in this thread.

Don’t forget that according to the constitution of Nigeria, before anyone can apply for the post of the President, he or she must be 35 and above.

Let assume a youth has the age advantage on his/her side i.e. His/Her age falls between 35 and 40, did you still think that the youth can become the President of Nigeria after considering the factors below?

1. Leadership Experience:

In my opinion, for a youth to lead the whole nation he/she must have got some leadership experiences.

Even before David in the Bible was made king of Israel, he was already in charge of flocks.

I think leadership experience is vital too before considering a youth for the President of Nigeria.

A youth with no or little knowledge of leadership might not be able to perform well as Nigerian President even if elected.

2. Political Experience:

Apart from the Leadership Experience discussed above, I also think that a youth who will want to apply for the post of President must be sound politically.

If he/she doesn’t know how to play politics, what’s the chance of his/her success?

3. Financial Backup:

Before a youth can decide to apply for the post of Nigerian President, he/she must also be fit financially. If he/she doesn’t have the financial backup, how does he/she wants to succeed.

Money is needed for countless things for instance, campaign posters, rallies, transportation, logistics etc.

4. Man Of The People:

Since the election is done via voting, definitely the candidate will surely need the support of the masses. If he/she isn’t known by the people it means that no one will support him/her and it implies that he/she will fail drastically.

5. Good Record:

You will agree with me that people do background check for any candidate who’s applying for the post of Nigerian President though people later keep mute when money enters the pocket.

Truth be told, any youth that wants to apply for the post of Nigeria President must have good and clean record.

How many youths can boast of this?

Let’s use the five factors listed above as the foundation to discuss the Question asked above which is “CAN A YOUTH BETWEEN THE AGE OF 35 AND 40 BECOME PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA?”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...