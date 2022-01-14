Dino Melaye Celebrates His First Child As He Turns A Year Older Today (Photo)

Popular Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye has celebrated his first son and child, Asiwaju Israel Melaye as he turned a year older today, 14th January, 2022.

The senator to his social media handle and penned a warm birthday wish for his son.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday Asiwaju Israel Melaye. My First son and child. God bless you and may His countenance continually shine upon you. As your father I bless you and decree you will never know a better yesterday. You will surpass me in every good area of my life. Favour shall envelope you and God’s favour shall become your eternal heritage. My sunshine I love you and am proud of you. SDM”.

