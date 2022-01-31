Diobu Residents Cry Out As Wike Begins Demolition Of Shanties In Port Harcourt

The Elechi Water front in Diobu, Port Harcourt, is currently being demolished by officials of the Rivers State Government.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpVE6LcYUsw[/url]

Heavily armed mobile Police officers escorted tractors and bulldozers to the area this morning.

Residents of the area said, police officers dispersed occupants of the shanties, who were not allowed to remove their belongings. They added that the government, they don’t respect any rules, they don’t respect the Constitution.

However, the residents pleaded to the Governor to end the ongoing demolition, as they don’t have any other place to go.

You would recall that the state governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike had in a broadcast said shanties around the Iloabuchi axis of Diobu, would be demolished.

