Direct Primaries: There Should Be Other Options – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he personally doesn’t believe in direct primaries in choosing candidates of various political parties for elections.

The President’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill had generated different reactions.

The Senate had earlier threatened to override the President’s veto before it backtracked.

Speaking on his rejection of the Bill in a chat with Channels Television, Buhari stated that there should be options in choosing candidates for election.

He said introducing only direct primaries is not democratic.

“You can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy. There should be options. We must not insist it must be direct primaries,” he said.

The President promised to give assent to the Bill if the National Assembly reworks and sends it again.

https://dailytrust.com/electoral-bill-you-cant-dictate-to-people-buhari-slams-national-assembly

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...