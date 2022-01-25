Nwafor Okafor

Disregard rumours of disagreement between Obiano, Soludo- APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance has clarified issues on handover between Governor Willie Obiano and the Governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

In a statement by the National Co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe on Monday, he asked the general public to disregard rumours insinuating such disagreements.

He said Obiano and Soludo remain best friends and partners in the grand plans to make Anambra a great state and investment destination.

OBIGWE’S STATEMENT READS :

Nowadays, evil minded idiots are planting stories in the media and all they want to achieve with the planted stories is to strain the cordial relationship between Soludo and Governor Obiano.

They have failed and will remain failures.

Two stories are currently flying in the media, One is the statement they credited to the incoming Governor claiming that he said that he will terminate all revenue contracts on March 17th and the second story is the unfounded claim of disagreement between the Governor elect and the incumbent Governor Obiano over a non existent 500million naira that was budgeted for handover ceremony.

Let me start by saying that those planting these stories in the media were disappointed that the interface between the Transition Committee set up by the incoming Governor and that of the outgoing Governor turned out to be a friendly meeting interface and It was not what they expected.

They earlier expected meetings between the two committees to be ending in disagreement and quarrels but such did not happen hence the reason why they resorted to publishing stories that are actually not supposed to be published in the media.

They even go as far as quoting the Governor elect out of context.

All I know is that the Governor elect is desirous of hitting the ground running from the first day of his swearing in on March 17th.

He said it boldly that he will work for 8 hours that day.

The swearing in ceremony is the day he is commencing work as the Governor of Anambra State and it will be done the way he wants it.

So there is nothing like a disagreement between him and the outgoing Governor on how the swearing in ceremony will be done.

Another thing I will say is that the Governor elect want to explore Anambra tax window very well and he will block any area the tax window is having leakage.

He is going to do this to get more money from Anambra tax window that will be deployed in working for the good people of the State.

This was the major reason why he said that he will terminate all revenue contracts on March 17th.

As a matter of fact, the revenue contracts are renewed every month and in that regards, there is no cause for worry over his statement.

Those that gets the contract now are duty bound to renew it when he takes over.

So in my opinion, those giving the statement he made on Anambra tax window legs and hands are wasting their time because it is not a sign of any disagreement between the Governor elect and the incumbent Governor as they claimed.

The both of them are enjoying good relationship and they are still guiding that relationship jealously.

Most especially, the outgoing Governor Obiano, I like the way he is sticking to his promise of allowing the incoming Governor to do whatever he wants to do on assumption of office.

He promised not to be a disturbance to him in any way and he is sticking to that promise.

On the part of Soludo, he is not a character that can be manipulated and that is because he is too independent minded.

At the end, disappointment will be the portion of those labouring in vain to strain the cordial relationship between the incoming Governor Soludo and the outgoing Governor Obiano because the both of them are wiser than their detractors.

