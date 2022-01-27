DJ Cuppy Talks About Bodyshaming & How Her Boyfriend Left Because She Cut Her Hair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzBfUibTRb4

Dj Cuppy talked about her depression, body shaming & how her boyfriend left because she cut her hair.

Dj Cuppy bares her mind to kiddwaya and her fans about how her boyfriend left her because she cut her hair and she felt so unsecured and ugly.

She discussed about how she copes with body shaming and been compared to her sister temi.

She also discussed about her battle with depression that no one believes because they see her as a rich kid with no problems, and how she is having a hard time in Oxford.

She asked kiddwaya about his spec, and kidd had a lot to say.

https://www.instagram.com/cuppymusic/tv/CZNZL-wJAt6/?utm_medium=copy_link

