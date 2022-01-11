Doctor Who Witnessed Sylvester Oromoni’s Autopsy Speaks) (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knvHBsThoxc

Dr Chikodili Nwigwe, a consultant pathologist at Military Hospital, Yaba Lagos, speaks about Sylvester Oromoni’s autopsy results. She was among the 8 doctors that witnessed the autopsy at LASUTH.

She said: ‘Yes, due process was followed. All the necessary protocols, methods, laboratory tests, radiological testing, were performed. We had about 8 pathologists there.at the Lagos State University hospital morgue where the second Autopsy was carried out. The autopsy was recorded from start to finish. Photographs were taken, not by one by many. So whatever you have documented can be corroborated with video and picture evidence…..’

Watch from 10:04 to watch the Pathologist speak.

