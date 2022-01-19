‘Dogs Dey Enjoy Pass Human’ – Fans React As Naira Marley Feeds His Dogs (Video)

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley has showed off the rich meal he gives his pet dogs.

The singer in a video he posted on his social media page could be seen feeding his dogs fresh Turkey meat.

Reacting to the video fans noted that the singer’s dog are leaving better lives than some humans. See some of the comments below,

An Instagram follower @annynft wrote, “Some of us never chop these kyn big meats � before �”.

@thegirltessy, “This enjoyment don reach even animals hand but some human being never even see half �”.

@iamitohan_p, “Chia! Dog don run chop this early � we like this we’re in the hands of God ����”.

@tosan_wumi, “So your dog enjoy pass some human being � it is well”.

@otedola_pikin, “Dogs Dey chop pass human being ��can you believe it ����”.

See more comments below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0YIJ_h1pvI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...