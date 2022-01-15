Domak Chairman Celebrates Mother’s 70th Birthday In Style With Friends & Widows (Pix)

The Chairman Domak Group International, Dr. Amb. Kingsley Mike Azonobi has celebrated his precious mother, Deconess Regina Esego Azonobi in a grand style as she joins the league of the 70s.

A recent 70th birthday held in honour of the septuagenarian had in attendance friends of the Azonobis, widows and some less privileged members of the society.

The businessman and real estate czar who was recently honoured with award of recognition as Peace Ambassador in a chat with newsmen in Abuja said the low key birthday party was organised to show appreciation to God for keeping his mother alive and healthy till 70, saying it is worth celebrating.

According to Amb. Azonobi, in a society where lifespan is on the downward trend, 70 is a landmark achievement worth celebrating. He expressed joy and happiness seeing his beloved mother climb the ladder of the 70s in good health and sound mind.

The event did not go without friends and well wishers taking to various media channels to felicitate with the family for the graceful birthday of their mother. The celebration was spiced up with comedy presentations, side attractions and assorted refreshments for all the guests.

Recall that Amb. Azonobi was among the 20 Deserving Peace Icons who were recently honoured by Distinguished Peace Medal Agency recently.

His real estate company, Domak Shelter has remained a leading name in providing low cost housing scheme for middle and low income earners within Abuja and the North Central part of Nigeria.

He has continued to wax stronger among competitors and industry stakeholders on the strength of incentives he introduces, to stimulate interest of customers. His flexible payment plan opens the window for people to achieve their dreams of being home owners.

The birthday party saw the widows and less privileged smile home with a touch of love from the Azonobis in marking their mother’s glorious birthday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3c33uVH-KM

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/01/domak-chairman-celebrates-mothers-70th.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...