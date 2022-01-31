Don Jazzy Reacts To Rihanna’s Pregnancy News (Photo)

See The Thread About Rihanna’s Pregnancy:

https://www.nairaland.com/6965216/rihanna-pregnant-first-baby-ap

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy news.

Shortly after it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child, Don Jazzy, who has made no secret the fact that he has a crush on Rihanna, took to Instagram to share Riri and A$AP’s photo.

Don Jazzy uploaded the photograph of both Rihanna and Her lover A$AP with the caption: It’s finished.

See the Picture below:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZZpoTdMZAz/?utm_medium=copy_link

