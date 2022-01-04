Don’t Be Distracted By My Looks — BBNaija Star, Whitemoney (Photos)

Big Brother Naija season six winner Whitemoney has advised his fans against getting distracted by his looks, Igbere TV reports.

The 28-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing a dazzling photo, Whitemoney wrote: “Don’t Let How Sensational I Look Distract You From The Fact That Today Is A Work Day & You Gotta Go Get That.”

On December 72021, Whitemoney during an interview vowed to win a Grammy Award come 2022.

“By this time next year I’ll get a Grammy, a lot of hate comments come around. A lot of comparisons, they tend to compare with past winners. They say every Big Brother housemate wants the go into music. But I do not want to go into music, I have been in music it’s just that I didn’t have the platform like every other musician who needs a platform to showcase,” he said.

Born Hazel Onoduenyi, Whitemoney was announced the winner of the Shine Ya Eye season during the grand finale on October 3.



