Don’t Drop Out Of School Because Bill Gates And Elon Musk Did – Akin Alabi

Don’t Encourage People To Drop Out Of School Because Bill Gates And Elon Musk Did – Akin Alabi

Nigerian lawmaker and author, Akin Alabi, has asked people to stop encouraging others to drop out of school because tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates dropped out of school, IgbereTV reports.

In his post shared on social media, Akin stated that contrary to popular opinion, most tech billionaires graduated from school. He wrote

”Over half of Billion Dollar tech companies founders have a minimum of masters degrees. Don’t encourage people to drop out school because Bill Gates and Elon Musk did. Let me tell you something.

Elon Musk dropped out of PhD not JS2. Bill Gates was a rich kid with a mother on the board of IBM. Be comparing that with yourself.

Go to school, send your children to school. It’s the best bet for the average person to succeed. Of course, you can develop yourself in other areas.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1410999/dont-encourage-people-drop-school-bill-gates-elon-musk-akin-alabi/

