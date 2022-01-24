Don’t Let Them Stop You From Traveling Abroad Due To Cold – US-Based Man (Video)

Don’t Let Them Stop You From Traveling Abroad Because of Cold or Hardship – US-Based, Nigerian Actor BigVal Jokotoye (Video)

A Nigerian actor based in the United States, BigVal Jokotoye has warned Nigerians interested in traveling abroad never to listen to the advice of people asking them to abort such dreams because of cold or hardship.

In an Instagram post, he argued that many people are already abroad hustling; cold and hardship didn’t stop them from achieving things.

He wrote: “No where is easy in this world, look for greener pasture anywhere if you want please…….Please, follow my backup page @jokotoyebigvai.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZEvK4ELhuk/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CU_lQdb378c

