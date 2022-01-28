Dowen College: I Hope All Parents Have Withdrawn Their Kids — Funke Akindele

Actress Funke Akindele has said that she hopes parents withdraw their children from Dowen College after the school announced it is reviewing its policies following the death of its student Sylvester Oromoni, Igbere TV reports.

Reacting in an Instagram story on Friday, Funke said: “I hope all parents have withdrawn their children from the school. I’m so worried for children in boarding schools. A lot goes on there.”

Oromoni died under controversial circumstances in November 2021. He was alleged to have been attacked by a group of senior students for refusing to join their cult. But the state government said it could not establish a case of complicity.

The state government had ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the school shared its plans for the future.

Part of the statement read, “The Dowen College Family has had to rethink how best to reassure the public of our best intentions and how the interest of all parties can best be served in sustaining and growing the good and privileged legacy of the school.

“We have worked on enhancing our safeguarding, monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school. We are also reviewing our policies with our parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and best practices are adhered to going forward.”



https://instagram.com/stories/funkejenifaakindele/2761049334836046404?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...