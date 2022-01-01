Dr Paul Enenche Releases 10 Prophetic Declarations For 2022 (VIDEO)

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche has released powerful prophetic declarations for the year 2022.

He reveal ten things that will happen in the new year.

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche has declared judgment on enemies of the nation Nigeria.

The cleric said those tormenting Nigeria and Nigerians will not see the end of the year 2022.

He gave this prophecy prophecies at the crossover service held at the Glory Dome, Abuja and monitored by IDOMA VOICE.

The cleric, who christened the year as ‘Overflowing Grace and Glory’ also declared war on every killer in Nigeria.

He said, “ Where blood is wasted, yours shall not be wasted. We declare the death of every killer in this nation.

“Every enemy of this nation, shall not cross this year.”

REVELATIONS RECEIVED:

1. A generational crown belonging to a people that got lost had been found and there was jubilation

– Something that was lost in your lineage; a generational mantle that the devil tried to take from your father’s house has just been released just now!

2. There will be the rising of godly homes and godly marriages for those who will wait on God’s counsel; marriages of men and women that will correct the notion that godly marriages don’t exist anymore, will be raised in this season!

– Every daughter or son of Zion whose time is due for marriage shall be settled this year!

3. There shall be the reversal of destiny exchanges

The revelation received was of a family of a man who was influential before and the man died and 60%-70% of the children were grounded and crawling on the ground; it was as if the man’s greatness was achieved at the expense of his children’s destiny

PRAYER: In the name of Jesus, I refuse and reject every transaction in my lineage that tampered with my life and welfare in the earth; oh you demonic transaction, you are nullified, neutralised and destroyed by the Blood of Jesus and the fire of the Holy Ghost now!

4. There shall be explosion of revival in rural areas – communities, villages; there shall also be the digging of the wells of revival and the move of God in places that had revival before and it disappeared! There shall be the experience of the power, glory and Spirit of God as it was in the past and even beyond.

5. There shall be the speeding up of things because the time is short; the Lord is set to do a lot of drastic work with as many as are ready – apostolic work, prophetic work, massive financial releases!

6. There will be a great demarcation between those who are serving God in truth and reality and those who are not serving Him.

7. There will be so much investment and entrustment of Divine resources to those who can be trusted and who are truly faithful – be it in the realm of the anointing, power, or financial resources.

8. It is a season of great acceleration and accentuation of things.

9. The judgment of Jehovah will move out of the way every man, woman and thing that is standing in the way of the move of God in the church, in nations and territories and for your life; it is a season of recompense and reward for the ungodly!

– Any man or woman standing in the way of the move of God for your life and destiny, in this season, they are moved out of the way!

10. It is a season of increased authority for the child of God; a season of increased authority and royalty for the church; there shall be an increase in level of command; the realm of saying it and seeing it! Not just the pastor but the church.

