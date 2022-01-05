Duncan Mighty Involved In An Accident, Pictured In Hospital Bed

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty survived an accident which occurred on Sunday 2nd January 2022, while on his way to Uyo, IgbereTV reports.

The singer shared a photo of himself receiving medical treatment, as he recounted how the vehicle he was in, fell into a river after being knocked over by a trailer.

Duncan Mighty revealed that he has been discharged. He wrote on Instagram;

“GOD bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to uyo our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break was the last thing i can remember. Next is seeing myself in a hospital . GOD MADE NO BE MAN MADE. To our rescuers ikwa ibom / ogoni youths GOD BLESS YOU MORE AND MORE I’ve been discharged and sound . Na today i get another second hand phone. I say make i cassette the good news”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYWuJWgMfGl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

