‘Dunno Why Women Raise Leg When Taking Pictures’ – John Dumelo Teases His Wife (Pix)

John Dumelo Shades Wife On Her Birthday

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife, Gifty Mawunya, on her birthday today while using the opportunity to throw a shade at her, IgbereTV reports.

The actor-turned-politician shared a picture of himself posing with his wife raising her leg in the image. He captioned the photo;

“Dunno why women always raise one leg when taking pictures but Nways happy birthday @missgeeonly. Thanks for everything and may God bless you abundantly. Thanks for being a wonderful mother and wife.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYQe5qfoVr5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

