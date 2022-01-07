Dutifulness To Parents In Islam

“[/b]And we have enjoined on man to be kind and good to his parents”[b]

[/quote]Question

What forms of ibadah can a child do for his/her parents while they are living and when they have died? Please give examples from the Quran, Sunnah, and practice of the righteous salaf.

Summary of answer

1- The rights of parents in Islam may be summed up as treating them well, and behaving with them kindly. 2- In order to be dutiful to your parents, you should obey them, do as they ask you and refrain from what they tell you not to do. 3- You can make du’a’ for your parents and pray for their forgiveness. For more, see the detailed answer.



Praise be to Allah.

Rights of parents in Islam

The rights of parents over their children may be summed up as treating them well in all matters, and behaving with them kindly as Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“And We have enjoined on man to be dutiful and kind to his parents.” [al-Ahqaf 46:15]

“And We have enjoined on man to be dutiful and kind to his parents.” [al-‘Ankabut 29:8]

“but behave with them in the world kindly.” [Luqman 31:15]

Shaykh al-Sa’di (may Allah have mercy on him) said: “be dutiful and kind to parents” means: treat them kindly in all ways, in word and in deed. (Tafsir al-Sa’di, p. 524)

How to be dutiful to parents in Islam

Obeying parents

One of the most important acts of worship that the child is asked to do with regard to his parents is to obey them, to do as they ask and to refrain from what they tell him not to do. So if his father tells him to do something, he hastens to do what he is told, and if he tells him not to do something, he hastens to give it up, so long as that does not involve any disobedience towards Allah and his Messenger, because there is no obedience to any created being if it involves disobedience towards the Creator.

Making du’a for parents

Then he can make du’a for them and pray for forgiveness for them, especially when they grow old and weak and are in need of someone to treat them kindly and take care of their needs . Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“And your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him. And that you be dutiful to your parents. If one of them or both of them attain old age in your life, say not to them a word of disrespect, nor shout at them but address them in terms of honour. And lower unto them the wing of submission and humility through mercy, and say: ‘My Lord! Bestow on them Your Mercy as they did bring me up when I was young.’” [al-Isra 17:23-24]

Examples of kind treatment of parents in the Quran

Allah has given examples in His Book of kind treatment of parents . Allah says of His slave Yahya ibn Zakariyya:

“(It was said to his son): ‘O Yahya (John)! Hold fast the Scripture [the Tawrat (Torah)].’ And We gave him wisdom while yet a child. And (made him) sympathetic to men as a mercy (or a grant) from Us, and pure from sins [i.e. Yahya (John)] and he was righteous, And dutiful towards his parents, and he was neither arrogant nor disobedient (to Allah or to his parents). And Salam (peace) be on him the day he was born, and the day he dies, and the Day he will be raised up to life (again)!” [Maryam 19:12-15]

Ibn Jarir al-Tabari (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

“Here Allah says: “And dutiful towards his parents” meaning that he was quick to obey them, loving towards them, and not disobedient.

“and he was neither arrogant nor disobedient” – here Allah tells us that he was not too proud to obey Allah or his parents, rather he was humble and submissive towards Allah and his parents, doing what he was commanded to and avoiding what was forbidden to him; he neither disobeyed his Lord nor his parents.” (Tafsir al-Tabari, 16/58)

And Allah said of His slave ‘Isa ibn Maryam (interpretation of the meaning):

“He [‘Isa (Jesus)] said: ‘Verily, I am a slave of Allah, He has given me the Scripture and made me a Prophet; And He has made me blessed wheresoever I be, and has enjoined on me Salah (prayer), and Zakah, as long as I live.” And dutiful to my mother, and made me not arrogant, unblest’” [Maryam 19:30-32]

Ibn Kathir (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

“The words “And dutiful to my mother” mean: and He has commanded me to be dutiful to my mother. This is mentioned after obedience to his Lord, because Allah often mentions the command to worship him and to be dutiful to one’s parents together, as in the verses where He says (interpretation of the meaning):

“And your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him. And that you be dutiful to your parents.” [al-Isra 17:23]

“give thanks to Me and to your parents. Unto Me is the final destination.” [Luqman 31:14]

And the words “and made me not arrogant, unblest’” mean, “He has not made me arrogant and too proud to worship and obey Him and to honour my mother, and thus be doomed as a result of that.” (Tafsir Ibn Kathir, 3/121)[quote]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...