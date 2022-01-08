E-Money, Obi Cubana & Kcee Storm Anambra Community For A Birthday Party (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

iam_kcee My man @Ugo_Ak called and men showed up at his mansion in ABBA with full energy.Happy birthday my brother

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYceGdyF6lM/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNICEYe61gg

BMK TO THE WORLD �

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: