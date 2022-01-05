… As People Scamper For Safety

LAGOS – The popular plank market in Ebute Meta, Lagos, is currently on fire right now.

The cause of the fire is quite unknown right now as residents and plank dealers are running Helter Sketterer to salvage what they could lay their hands on.

The development has caused serious traffic in the area and the adjourning road to the popular Third Mainland Bridge leading to Obalende. As at the time of this report, no fire service was on the ground to help the situation.

https://independent.ng/breaking-ebute-meta-plank-market-on-fire/

