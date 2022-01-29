EFCC Detains Osita Okechukwu, Probes ₦1.3 Billion Fraud

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, over a case of alleged conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

He was said to have arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour an invitation but was detained and interrogated.

“Osita Okechukwu, an All Progressives Congress chieftain, was consequently detained and interrogated about his alleged involvement in the fraud. He is still in custody as we speak,” a source stated.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the VON chief executive but declined to provide further details.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/breaking-n1-3bn-fraud-efcc-detains-von-dg-osita-okechukwu/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...