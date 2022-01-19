EFCC Detains Supo Shasore Over P&ID Scam

A former attorney general and commissioner for justice in Lagos Olasupo Shasore is being grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives.

A source close to the commission disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday.

The source added that the ex-commissioner arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the source, Mr Shasore is being quizzed over his role in the Process and Industrial Development scam.

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson for EFCC, declined to comment on the development when contacted.
