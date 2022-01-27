EFCC Secures Conviction Of Six Internet Fraudsters

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, secured the conviction of six internet fraudsters on charges bordering on fraudulent impersonation.

Five of the convicts – Ahmed Oguneye Abiona, Owoade Kehinde Elijah, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobiloba, Usman Adams Shehu, and Waris Adegoke Adeyemo – were prosecuted before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Oshogbo, Osun State, while David Fatunla Taiwo (aka Jeff Wood), was prosecuted before Justice Babs Kuewunmi of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

They pleaded guilty to their respective one-count charges and were convicted accordingly.

