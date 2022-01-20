EFL Cup: Arsenal Vs Liverpool 0 – 1 – (Live)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Through to semi final…..
Arsenal plays Liverppol in the first leg of Carabao Cup.
Hope a repeat of poor officiating will not occur…

2nd leg now come up on 20th January, 2022….
What happen if Arsenal players have covid19 too…..

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: