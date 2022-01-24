Eguavoen Steps Down As Super Eagles Coach After AFCON 2021 Exit

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down as the interim coach of the Nigeria national team.

This follows the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Eguavoen had led the three-time champions to three straight wins against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

However, they fell short against a Covid-stricken Tunisian team in the knockout stages.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.

Eguavoen stepped in after Gernot Rohr was sacked last month.

However, the NFF announced Jose Peseiro as the new permanent coach before the AFCON kicked off.

