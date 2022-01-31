Ekiti 2022: Fayose, Ayu Sold Out PDP To APC – Segun Oni

A frontline aspirant in the just- concluded governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti State Engr Segun Oni has accused the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose of sell out.

Oni alleged that Ayu and Fayose have sold out the party’s candidacy to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by foisting a ‘political weakling’ as party’s candidate primarily to make the forthcoming June 18 governorship poll easy ride for APC.

In a statement by Director General of his campaign organisation, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, on Sunday, Oni noted the outcome of the party’s primaries in the State was orchestrated by Fayose to sell the party to the ruling APC.

He noted that the emergence of Fayose’s protege, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, was part of surreptitious plans to thwart the bid of majority of PDP members in Ekiti to form the next government.

Oni said that it is an open secret in Ekiti political circle that the PDP governorship ticket was handed over to Kolawole is a duplicate copy of the APC ticket, adding “Ekiti is already a giveaway to the APC”.

https://thenationonlineng.net/ekiti-2022-fayose-ayu-sold-out-pdp-to-apc-oni-alleges/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...