Ekiti APC Governorship Primary: Collation Of Results Begins. See Who Is Leading (Pix)

Mohammed Badaru, Jigawa state governor, and other members of the Ekiti APC primary committee have arrived at the collation centre.

BADARU: PROTESTERS WERE HIRED

“Those who protested today at the APC secretariat were hired. Primary took place in all the 177 wards in the state, it was conducted fairly and freely,” says Mohammed Badaru.

SOURCE

Recall, that Bisi Kolawole was announced winner of the PDP Governorship Primary for the 2022 Guber Elections.

The All Progressives Congress opted for the Direct Primary System (177 Wards) in 16 LGAs of the State.

The election is expected to take place on June 18, 2022.

RESULT: MOBA LGA

Bamidele Faparusi – 94

Ojo Kayode – 38

Micheal Opeyemi – 18

Dayo Adeyeye – 19

Femi Bamisele – 2

Biodun Oyebanji – 8193

Oluwatoyin Oluwasola – 0

Demola Popoola – 3

RESULT: EKITI WEST LGA

Bamidele Faparusi – 8

Ojo Kayode – 118

Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele – 120

Dayo Adeyeye – 17

Femi Bamisele – 9

Biodun Oyebanji – 11,319

Oluwatoyin Oluwasola Afolabi – 0

Demola Popoola – 12

RESULT: IKERE LGA

Bamidele Faparusi – 0

Ojo Kayode – 17

Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele – 12

Dayo Adeyeye – 0

Femi Bamisele – 0

Biodun Oyebanji – 5546

Oluwatoyin Oluwasola Afolabi – 0

Demola Popoola – 0

RESULT: EMURE LGA

Bamidele Faparusi – 51

Ojo Kayode – 47

Opeyemi Bamidele – 57

Dayo Adeyeye – 29

Femi Bamisile – 26

Biodun Oyebanji – 4018

Oluwatoyin Oluwasola Afolabi – 10

Demola Popoola – 33

RESULT: IDO OSI LGA

Bamidele Faparusi – 06

Ojo Kayode – 27

Opeyemi Bamidele – 46

Dayo Adeyeye – 07

Femi Bamisile – 25

Biodun Oyebanji – 5368

Oluwatoyin Oluwasola Afolabi – 22

Demola Popoola – 08

