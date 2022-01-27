Ekiti State APC Primary Election Is Not Postponed – Secretary

EKITI STATE APC PRIMARY ELECTION IS NOT POSTPONED*

The governorship primary election of Ekiti State fixed by the National body of the APC slated for today, Thursday January 27, 2022 will hold as scheduled in all the 177 wards of Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State APC governorship primary election Committee wishes to assure the general public that a level playing field that will guarantee fairness, openness and transparency has been adopted by the Committee.

It is an incontrovertible fact that every member of the appointed Electoral Officers for today’s primary election is a bonafide member of Ekiti State APC.

You will recall that during the stakeholders’ meeting between the Committee, aspirants and others yesterday, this issue was raised and exhaustively discussed, and to reinforce confidence in the process, it was agreed that each aspirant should nominate 20 people each to be part of the process. All the aspirants took advantage of this window of opportunity and submitted the list of their nominated electoral officers.

All the submitted lists have been added to the existing arrangement, assigned into various wards and local governments. They have all been incorporated.

We hereby call on all well-meaning APC members in Ekiti State to go to their respective wards to fully exercise their voting right without fear or intimidation. The adopted option A4 is the most transparent form of election.

Once again, the Ekiti State APC governorship primary election is holding as scheduled.

Thank you

*Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan*

Secretary



