The Daura Emirate has found Rotimi Amaechi, the Honourable Minister of Transportation, worthy of honour.

Barring last minute change of plans, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq Umar, will confer the traditional title of “Dan Amanar Daura” on the Minister, at his palace, on February 5, 2012.

Already invitation cards have been sent out to guests who are expected to attend the function while the Emirate council is putting finishing touches to preparations for the event.

The Emir has declared in different fora that under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Daura has seen monumental infrastructural developments.

One of which is the university of transport, which the minister was instrumental in the choice of its location.

The title “Dan Amana” could be literally translated as a trustee or a trustworthy person, perhaps considering his relationship with the President.

Amaechi, who was first elected minister in 2015 and reappointed in 2019, is a strong ally of the president.

He was the Director-General of Buhari’s presidential campaign in 2015, a position he retained when Buhari sought reelection four years later.



https://dailytrust.com/emir-of-daura-to-turban-amaechi

