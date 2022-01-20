Emmanuel & Liquorose Step Out Together After Her Loved-Up Photos With Cross

Following the controversy generated by ‘romantic’ photos of former Big Brother Naija season 6 Shine Ya Eye contestants, Liquorose and Cross, a new video showing Emmanuel and his love interest in a car has surfaced.

It seems like Emmanuel is keen on setting the records straight that his relationship with Liquorose is still intact as the duo were seen inside the car discussing hours after photos of Liquorose in suggestive positions with Cross surfaced online.

Emmanuel posted a video on his Snapchat as he stepped out in a car with Liquorose.

The duo discussed as he drove along a road in Lagos.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szYYRe7GJNw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...