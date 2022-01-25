Enemies Are Never Far Off, Pain, Tears Are Caused By Those From Within – Tboss

“Enemies Are Never Far Off, The Pain, Tears Are Caused By Someone From Within” – BBNaija’s TBoss

Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, has stated that most of the pains people go through are usually caused by someone close to them, IGBERETV reports.

The reality TV star and mother of one who stated this in a post shared on her Insta-stories noted that enemies are never far off.

According to her, most of the time, people whom one considers as friends can turn out to be enemies.

“The pain. All them tears. It’s usually caused by someone from within. 90% of the time. The enemy is never far off.” she wrote.



https://igberetvnews.com/1412998/enemies-never-far-pain-tears-caused-someone-within-bbnaijas-tboss/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...