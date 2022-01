Actress Eniola Badmus has showed off a new curvy body after successfully losing weight.

The actress had in an earlier post shared on her social media handle, revealed that since she successfully lost weight, she has been getting more attention.

The 38-year-old shared a video on Tuesday showing off her new curvy body.

She wrote:

“Badoskyyy Oya do yanga………”

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Neft8X1cRmk

