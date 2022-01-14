Enugu ‘Big Boy’ Caught After Buying A Phone Worth N200k With Fake Alert (Video)

Enugu Big Boy Caught After Buying A Phone Worth N200k With Fake Alert (Photo, Video)

An Enugu big boy was caught after allegedly buying a phone worth N200k with fake alert and posing as a solider to intimidate his victim, IGBERETV reports.

The man made a fake transfer worth N200k to a phone dealer and brought army men to intimidate his victim before he was bursted. The army men ran away before market boys pounced on him. He claimed to be a soldier, soldiers came to whisk him away.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQPQIGvgwX0

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYt4EV0MecU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

