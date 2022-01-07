Enugu Calls Emergency Security Meeting As Suspected Herdsmen Kill Scores

*Enugu calls emergency security meeting as suspected herdsmen in military, police uniform kill scores*

The Enugu State Government has summoned an emergency meeting with all the security heads and stakeholders in the Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

The meeting, which will hold on Saturday, is coming as herdsmen said to be on military and police uniforms on Thursday, attacked traders at Orie Ogbete Mgbuji market and killed many people.

The PUNCH had reported that herdsmen sacked five village farm settlements in Mgbuji Eha-Amufu autonomous community on Tuesday and had since remained in those settlements destroying properties and burning houses.

Police and other security agencies have equally refused to come to assist the community. The police were equally said to have asked local vigilantes to lead the operation against the killer herdsmen.

A community leader in Mgbuji, Chief Eric Ebeh, on Friday, told our correspondent that three more bodies killed on Thursday attack had been recovered while so many people are missing.

Ebeh said, “In the afternoon yesterday (Thursday) people in military and police uniforms that numbered over 40 stormed Orie Ogbete Mgbuji market and started shooting traders. Some people were burnt with motorcycles while others were burnt inside their shops.

“We have recovered three bodies this morning. We cannot go inside the village to search for more dead bodies and evacuate them because the town had a red zone.”

Ebeh, who lamented the level of destruction done to the community with security agencies showing indifference to their plight, noted that more than 100 hectares of rice farms were destroyed.

“My 50 hectares of rice that ready for harvest this January and cassava farms were completely destroyed by same suspects.”

Meanwhile, the state has invited all the heads of security agencies in Isi-Uzo Local Government, traditional rulers from Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Chairman, youth leaders, all President Generals, all clergy from Eha-Amufu and all heads of Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch groups for an emergency security meeting to find a lasting solution all forms of insecurity in the country.

The emergency security meeting contained in a public service announcement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, was made to our correspondent.

According to the announcement, the meeting with the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Government House, Enugu

“All invitees to this meeting are expected to be seated by 9:30am on Saturday, 8th January 2022 at Government House, Enugu,” it read.



