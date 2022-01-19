Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as the club’s caretaker manager following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, Newspremises reports.

Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday morning, and will take temporary charge of Everton while the club continues to look for a long-term successor to Benitez.

The Spanish manager was sacked on Sunday morning following the Toffees’ embarrasing 2-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge ‘for the club’s upcoming games’, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.

It read: ‘Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Everton caretaker manager for the Club’s upcoming games.

‘The Blues legend took charge of training at USM Finch Farm on Tuesday morning as the squad began its preparations for the visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm GMT).’

Ferguson will be supported in his new role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.

The 50-year-old’s appointment marks the second time he has been placed in temporary charge of the club.

Ferguson was named as Everton’s caretaker manager in 2019 and guided the club to five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.[sub][/sub]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/everton-confirm-appointment-of-duncan-ferguson-as-caretaker-manager-for-a-second-time-after-sacking-rafa-benitez/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...