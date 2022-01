Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike has bragged that every man wants to be with her, adding that she already has a man, Igbere TV reports.

The 29-year-old said this in an Instagram story on Sunday night.

“I’m on every nigga hit list, check my DM problem is I gat a man,” she wrote.



https://instagram.com/stories/mariachikebenjamin/2742580876331325585?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

