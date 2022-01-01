Except God Intervenes, Nigeria Not Better Than Sodom And Gomorrah – CAN

His Eminence Rev. Dr. Supo Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian As­sociation of Nigeria CAN has called on Nigerians to cry to God for mercy to bring an end to the killings and other evils going on in the nation.

Ayokunle, while congratu­lating Nigerians on the dawn of a New Year, decried the impunity in which terrorists daily waste lives, saying unless the miraculous happens, Nige­ria was close to been Sodom and Gomorrah.

In his message for the year, he also bemoaned the politi­cal leaders strategising for the 2023 general elections instead of tackling insecurity, adding that calls made to the devel­oped world and United Nations seem unanswered as their fo­cus presently is on COVID-19.

“…At this juncture, I call on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to rise up and cry for the mercy of God that can preserve us and bring an end to all these pains. It appears as if our gov­ernments have got to their wit end over the menace of inse­curity.

“Their major focus now is on the 2023 general elections. Can 2023 elections happen if the nation is overrun by criminals? Our nation must survive first and be at peace before election can take place. Except for the mercy of God to intervene divinely and mi­raculously, we would be like Sodom and Gomorrah.

“It is only God who can make the 2023 general elec­tions a reality. It is only God in his own way who can teach our leaders the right step to take. It is only God who can send us help from above. Be­cause of the desperate situa­tion we are, some governors are already calling for self-de­fence and declaration of state of emergency! This is unprec­edented.”

Ayokunle further asked all denominational and church leaders to use the opportunity of the New Year Fasting and Prayers programme of “our churches to rescue Nigeria from those who are hell-bent in destroying it by deliberately praying for the mercy of God over our unfortunate situation.”



https://independent.ng/except-god-intervenes-nigeria-not-better-than-sodom-gomorrah-can/

