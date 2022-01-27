Exchange Between Sowore And Atiku’s Spokesman Over Electricity Generation

Omoyele Sowore @YeleSowore

Former VP @atiku Abubakar was part of the failed generation of Nigerian rulers that spent $16billion to plunge Nigeria into total darkness that you’re “enjoying” today. Hear him!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3Hy29376yU

https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1486334240564420614

Paul Ibe @omonlakiki

Sowore, what you inadvertently succeeded in doing was to showcase H.E @atiku’s deep understanding of the issues in the power sector. His 2019 policy document is undergoing review and upgrade, but you can go to http://atiku.org to download his Atiku Plan & Policy Overview.

https://twitter.com/omonlakiki/status/1486395174225907718

