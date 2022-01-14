Explain Your Source Of Wealth, Bullion Vans To Us – Ohaneze Chieftain Tells Tinubu

.

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-political organization on Thursday charged Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to explain the source of his wealth.

Chuks Ibegbu, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, made the call in a chat with DAILY POST.

He also charged the APC presidential aspirant to clear the air on the mystery surrounding the bullion vans seen in his home during the last presidential ambition.

According to Ibegbu: “Tinubu should explain his source of bullion van and his source of income. What does he do for a living?

“Tinubu should tell Nigerians his source of income. What is the source of his bullion vans? What has been his occupation? We need to know his handwork.

Besides, the west is a citadel of justice. The Yoruba race is known for justice. So I don’t know where Tinubu got his gene from. I hope it’s Yoruba gene known for equity and justice else he would have known that for equity and Justice it’s Igbo’s turn come 2023.

Ibegbu’s call comes after the APC National Leader made public his presidential ambition.

Tinubu, on Monday, disclosed that he informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration to run for the presidency in 2023.

The former governor said running for the Presidency is a life-long aspiration.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2023-Explain-your-source-of-wealth-bullion-vans-to-us-Ohanaeze-chieftain-dares-Tinubu

